Malta: Gov voucher system back in operation following malfunction

The system that operates the use of the €20 vouchers that the Government is distributing is now back in operation after a technical failure.

On Facebook, Mimcol, which is the government entity operating the voucher system, said there were a number of businesses that had problems with the web-app when scanning the vouchers.

Mimcol announced that the system has now returned to normal. It advised that businesses should exit the Mimcol Vouchers app and re-enter it to use it.

Updated 17:25

