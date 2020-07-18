Malta: Gov voucher system back in operation following malfunction
Reading Time: < 1 minute
The system that operates the use of the €20 vouchers that the Government is distributing is now back in operation after a technical failure.
On Facebook, Mimcol, which is the government entity operating the voucher system, said there were a number of businesses that had problems with the web-app when scanning the vouchers.
Mimcol announced that the system has now returned to normal. It advised that businesses should exit the Mimcol Vouchers app and re-enter it to use it.
Source: Newsbook
Updated 17:25
