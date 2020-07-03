Malta gets green light from UK for post-Covid travelling

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The government has published the list of 59 countries and territories that will form travel corridors with England.

The government announced that as from July 10, people arriving in England from these mentioned destinations will not have to self-quarantine for 14 days. Travelling is not limted to air but also includes train, ferry, coach or any other route.

The places on the list are:

Andorra

Germany

New Zealand

Antigua and Barbuda

Greece

Norway

Aruba

Greenland

Poland

Australia

Grenada

Réunion

Austria

Guadeloupe

San Marino

Bahamas

Hong Kong

Serbia

Barbados

Hungary

Seychelles

Belgium

Iceland

South Korea

Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba

Italy

Spain

Croatia

Jamaica

St Barthélemy

Curaçao

Japan

St Kitts and Nevis

Cyprus

Liechtenstein

St Lucia

Czech Republic

Lithuania

St Pierre and Miquelon

Denmark

Luxembourg

Switzerland

Dominica

Macau

Taiwan

Faroe Islands

Malta

Trinidad and Tobago

Fiji

Mauritius

Turkey

Finland

Monaco

Vatican City

France

Netherlands

Vietnam

French Polynesia

New Caledonia

The 14 British Overseas Territories will also be exempt.

But if people have been to or stopped in a country that’s not on the travel corridor list they will have to self-isolate until 14 days have passed since they left that country.

British Government / The Guardian

