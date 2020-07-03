Malta gets green light from UK for post-Covid travelling
The government has published the list of 59 countries and territories that will form travel corridors with England.
The government announced that as from July 10, people arriving in England from these mentioned destinations will not have to self-quarantine for 14 days. Travelling is not limted to air but also includes train, ferry, coach or any other route.
The places on the list are:
Andorra
Germany
New Zealand
Antigua and Barbuda
Greece
Norway
Aruba
Greenland
Poland
Australia
Grenada
Réunion
Austria
Guadeloupe
San Marino
Bahamas
Hong Kong
Serbia
Barbados
Hungary
Seychelles
Belgium
Iceland
South Korea
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
Italy
Spain
Croatia
Jamaica
St Barthélemy
Curaçao
Japan
St Kitts and Nevis
Cyprus
Liechtenstein
St Lucia
Czech Republic
Lithuania
St Pierre and Miquelon
Denmark
Luxembourg
Switzerland
Dominica
Macau
Taiwan
Faroe Islands
Malta
Trinidad and Tobago
Fiji
Mauritius
Turkey
Finland
Monaco
Vatican City
France
Netherlands
Vietnam
French Polynesia
New Caledonia
The 14 British Overseas Territories will also be exempt.
But if people have been to or stopped in a country that’s not on the travel corridor list they will have to self-isolate until 14 days have passed since they left that country.
British Government / The Guardian
