Malta: Four major events to be called off

The Times says that an agreement between the government, the tourism authority and the organisers of large-scale events will lead to the cancellation of at least four parties that were set to attract thousands of people to Malta this summer.

Another story reports that two teenagers from Kirkop have been charged with murder and murder attempts in the shooting that took place in Mqabba this week. The accused pleaded not guilty to shooting or carrying firearms.

