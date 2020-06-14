Tue. Jun 16th, 2020

Malta: Four EU countries offer to relocate migrants

14th June 2020
The Independent on Sunday says that four EU members have offered to take migrants who were kept on tourist boats off Malta. The European Commission confirmed that France, Germany, Luxembourg, and Portugal are willing to welcome migrants.

The paper speaks Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci who said that the lifting of the travel ban on July 1 effectively means the termination of the state of health emergency.

