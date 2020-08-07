Malta: Four children among new Covid-19 cases

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports that the coronavirus count increased by 20 cases on Thursday, and there are now 267 registered active cases. Four of the infected patients announced yesterday by the Ministry of Health were children.

Another story quotes PN Leader Adrian Delia who criticised the government for ‘abdicating’ from its responsibility to protect the people from the viral spread. Delia said that a healthy economy needs a healthy population.

