Malta: Former Prime Minister interrogated by the police

The Times reports that former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was interrogated by the police for over an hour on Friday, in relation to claims about him by murder suspect Yorgen Fenech months ago.

The paper quotes Xarabank presenter Peppi Azzopardi who said that he will continue to speak up on important issues even if the TV programme has been pulled off the air. The chairman of Public Broadcasting denied that the decision was politically motivated.

