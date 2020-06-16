Malta: Former police commissioner admits faux pas

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times leads with an interview with former Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar who conceded that it was a mistake to meet with an acquaintance of Melvin Theuma without informing investigators but said he did so to ensure that evidence would be saved.

Another story follows the witness in court of Yorgen Fenech associate Johann Cremona who claimed that middleman Melvin Theuma was receiving information about the Caruana Galizia investigation by the Police Commissioner.

