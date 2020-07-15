Malta: Former PN Leader urges new leadership race

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times follows the PN Executive Committee meeting on Tuesday evening which was also attended by former leader Lawrence Gonzi and deputy leader Tonio Borg. The paper says that Gonzi encouraged Adrian Delia to hold a leadership contest.

Another story reports that the government has submitted a Memorandum of Understanding that was signed with Vitals Global Healthcare to the Auditor general. The agreement was initially said to have been lost.

