Malta: Former PM in WhatsApp group with Yorgen Fenech and Keith Schembri

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today reveals that former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was questioned by the police about messaging with Yorgen Fenech during an interrogation on Friday. Data lifted from the businessman’s phone shows he had a WhatsApp group with Muscat and Keith Schembri.

The paper quotes lawyer Arthur Muscat who represented Vincent Muscat, one of the three suspects in the Caruana Galizia murder, until last year who denied that he tried to convince his client to change the version of events which named middleman Melvin Theuma.

By Corporate Dispatch

