Malta: Former economic crimes head transferred to another unit

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reveals that Assistant Police Commissioner Ian Abdilla, who has been removed from the Economic Crimes Unit, has now been appointed director of the IT and Communications department.

Another story says that a Gozo Channel trip left Malta on Monday carrying only a fuel bowser. The paper says this is a breach of policy because dangerous goods are delivered on Tuesday and Thursday, and certainly not on public holidays.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...

Related