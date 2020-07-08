Malta: Former Economic Crimes chief insists police had no evidence to seize Nexia BT servers after Panama Papers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The former head of the police Economic Crime Unit has defended his decision in 2016 not to seize the servers of accountancy firm Nexia BT when the Panama Papers scandal erupted.

Nexia BT is the accountancy firm that opened the Panama companies and New Zealand trusts for then minister Konrad Mizzi and OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri. Nexia was the representative in Malta of Panama firm Mossack Fonseca, which experienced a massive data leak that led to the Panama Papers.

