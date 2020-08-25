Preloader
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Former consul thought to have profited from visa sales

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times follows the compilation of evidence against former Consul to Shanghai Aldo Cutajar. The prosecution says that Cutajar may have profited from illegal sales of Chinese visas, an accusation he and his wife reject.

Another storys says that investigators believe that the murder of Chris Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejovski a week ago could have been a target assassination carried out by foreign professional criminals.

By Corporate Dispatch

