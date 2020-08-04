Malta: Foreign Affairs Ministry requests investigation into Neville Gafa’ comments

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that the Foreign Affairs Ministry filed for a police investigation into Neville Gafa’ following complaints by Italian journalist Nello Scavo who said the former OPM official was threatening him.

Another story reports that Caritas has helped over 730 people with drug addictions last year. The most used drug was cocaine followed by heroin, but 2019 registered the largest increase in the number of people with cannabis additions.

The paper says that coronavirus cases have soared to 188 in ten days raising concerns among vulnerable people and their families. Prime Minister Robert Abela told the paper that the government’s decisions were successful.

