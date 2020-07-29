Malta: Foreign Affairs Minister thanks Turkey and Libya for help on migration

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent questions Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo about the latest wave of irregular migrants. The minister said that the government has succeeded in limiting the number of arrivals to 3,000, thanking the governments of Libya and Turkey for their help.

The paper quotes a statement by the National Audit Office following an addendum to the original probe which says that the Memorandum of Understanding between the government and Vitals Global Healthcare was ‘staged and deceitful’.

