Malta: Floating quarantine centre may cost up to €150,000 a day

The Times reveals that the government’s plan to keep rescued migrants who are infected with Covid-19 on a ship will cost between €12,400 to €150,000 daily, according to expressions of interest submitted by 14 bidders.

Another story says that Greece and Slovenia are the latest countries to have revised rules for incoming visitors from Malta. Those arriving in Slovenia will have to quarantine for 14 days while people entering Greece will need to provide a virus-free certificate.

