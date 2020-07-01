Malta: Five traffic police officers indicted

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that the court declared that was enough evidence to place five traffic police officers under a bill of indictment. The accused superintendent, two inspectors, and two sergeants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The paper reports on special technology including heat-sensing cameras installed at the airport as it welcomes the first tourists since it was shut down during the pandemic. New protocols have also been introduced for inbound and outbound passengers.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...

Related