Malta: Five pending cases in the 2013 oil scandal

L-Orizzont quotes the Attorney General who confirmed that there are currently five cases associated with the oil scandal that came to the fore during the 2013 general elections. The Attorney General said that all cases are pending.

Another story reports that the European Commission has approved a €720,000 scheme to support tuna catchers in Malta who were negatively impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. The funds will be given out as direct grants.

