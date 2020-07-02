Malta: First commercial flights since travel ban

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Business Weekly reports on the arrival of the first commercial flight in Malta since the airport was shut down in March. More than 80 flights are expected this week, carrying 1,300 visitors on the first day.

The Malta Business Weekly quotes Opposition MP Jason Azzopardi who called for the Attorney General’s resignation following revelations in court that he had advised the police to ‘go slow’ on the Panama Papers investigations.

