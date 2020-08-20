Preloader
Malta: Finland imposes restrictions on travel

The Malta Business Weekly reports that Finland has introduced travel restrictions to a number of countries including Malta. The Finnish government had previously announced that it would ban travel from countries that exceed eight Covid-19 cases per 100,000.

Another story says that Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli is promoting a video on social media to welcome the filming of Jurassic World in Malta. The minister said that rebates offered to producers will translate into thousands of jobs.

By Corporate Dispatch

