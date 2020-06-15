Malta: Financial services watchdog warns about rise in scams

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports an increase in financial scams in the first quarter of the year, with the Financial Services Authority issuing 23 public warnings and notices against false or misleading claims.

Another story quotes the Prime Minister who said that the public health emergency related to the coronavirus is due to be lifted including the limit of 75 people in gatherings. Robert Abela recommended that people still follow safety guidelines.

