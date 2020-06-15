Malta: Financial scam warnings issued in first six months up by 50% – MFSA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Between January and May 2020, the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) has seen an increase in financial scams and issued 23 public warnings and notices, a figure which is equivalent to all the warnings and notices issued in 2019.

“Recent developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic have affected the state of the financial markets worldwide,” a spokesperson from the authority told The Malta Independent on Sunday.

Source: The Malta Independent

