Malta: Financial industry concerned about upcoming Moneyval deadline

The Independent on Sunday speaks to practitioners in the financial services industry who were skeptical of claims by the Prime Minister that Malta would pass the Moneyval test easily. The sources say that the Prime Minister’s confidence was unrealistic.

The paper carries an interview with Fr Damian Formosa, one of the newly ordained priests on Monday. Fr Damian was married and had a son before he understood that priesthood was his true calling.

