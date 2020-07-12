Malta: Finance Minister welcomes rating by Fitch

Reading Time: < 1 minute

It-Torċa quotes Finance Minister Edward Scicluna who welcomed the ‘stable’ rating by Fitch despite the economic pressures that came with the Covid-19. He said that the result is a sign of trust in Malta’s economy.

The paper carries an interview with the CEO of the Authority for Standards in Social Care, Matthew Vella, who spoke about plans to reach out to victims of domestic abuse of unreported cases.

Another story quotes MEP Josianne Cutajar who said that governments and institutions should set an example to industry and introduce more flexibility in employment. Cutajar argued that better working conditions improve quality of life.

