Malta: Finance Minister says government focused on FATF deadline

The Independent quotes Finance Minister Edward Scicluna who said that Malta is doing its best to avoid being grey-listed by the Financial Action Task Force and that the government is working ‘night and day’ to implement the necessary legislation.

The paper reaches out to Labour Party president Daniel Micallef who is being touted as a contender for the role of party deputy leader. Micallef would neither confirm nor deny his interest in the contest.

