Malta: Finance Minister denies that Malta is seeking 6-month extension for Moneyval review

Finance Minister Edward Scicluna has denied that Malta will be seeking a 6-month extension for Moneyval’s review of the country’s anti-money laundering regime.

Last September, Moneyval, the European branch of the Financial Action Task Force, or FATF, ruled that Malta remains highly exposed to illicit finance but lacks the resources and infrastructure required to prosecute and seize assets from money launderers and the criminals they serve.

Source: The Malta Independent

Updated 16:05

