Malta: Finance Minister contradicts Moneyval extension reports

The Independent quotes Finance Minister Edward Scicluna who categorically denied claims that the government is seeking an extension on the Moneyval deadline. The minister is part of the task-force implementing recommendations against financial crime.

Another report says that 32 police officers from the Traffic Unit are to be arraigned by summons over allegations of misconduct. Four magistrates will preside over the proceedings in court.

