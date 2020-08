Reading Time: < 1 minute

The fifth swabbing centre has just opened in St. Thomas Hospital in Qormi.

This complements the swabbing centres in Luqa, Pembroke, Mater Dei Hospital and the Gozo General Hospital. This is to keep up with the demand. Malta has conducted 150,000 swabs since the start of the pandemic, while the past 24 hours registered a record of 2,485 swab tests.

Source: Newsbook

Updated: 16:35pm

