Malta: FIAU to be given investigative powers in government bid to prevent grey listing
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Edward Scicluna has insisted government is not resigned to the prospect of Malta being grey-listed by Moneyval and is doing its utmost to prevent this from happening.
The decision to give more powers to the FIAU is a change in strategy from government’s initial idea of creating a specific financial crime task force to combat money laundering.
Source: MaltaToday
Updated 17:10
You must log in to post a comment.