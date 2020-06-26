Fri. Jun 26th, 2020

Malta: FIAU to be given investigative powers in government bid to prevent grey listing

26th June 2020
Edward Scicluna has insisted government is not resigned to the prospect of Malta being grey-listed by Moneyval and is doing its utmost to prevent this from happening.

The decision to give more powers to the FIAU is a change in strategy from government’s initial idea of creating a specific financial crime task force to combat money laundering.

Source: MaltaToday

