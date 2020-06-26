Malta: FIAU to be given investigative powers in government bid to prevent grey listing

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Edward Scicluna has insisted government is not resigned to the prospect of Malta being grey-listed by Moneyval and is doing its utmost to prevent this from happening.

The decision to give more powers to the FIAU is a change in strategy from government’s initial idea of creating a specific financial crime task force to combat money laundering.

Source: MaltaToday

