Malta: FIAU investigations to bypass police

The Times reveals that the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit will be given investigative powers to be able to launch probes into reports independently of the police. The results would then be presented directly to the state prosecutor to make charges in court.

A second story reports on the arrival in Balluta bay of Neil Agius who swam 103 kilometres from Ragusa in Sicily in under 29 hours. The swimmer completed the feat to raise awareness about sea pollution.

