Malta: Fenech defence says missing recordings could be decisive

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports that Yorgen Fenech’s defence is arguing in court that a missing file from the audio recordings recorded by Melvin Theuma could prove that the state witness was not telling the whole truth. The court appointed an expert to extract the data from a hard drive.

The paper says that PN Leader Adrian Delia took part in a virtual summit of the European People’s Party. He said that Malta should aim for the maximum financial aid from the coronavirus recovery fund.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...

Related