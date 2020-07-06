Malta: FELTOM urges teachers, UPE and schools to work together to safeguard the ELT industry

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Federation of English Language Teaching Organisations Malta (FELTOM) has urged the teachers, the UPE and the school to work together, especially in these difficult times to safeguard the English Language Teaching industry.

“As a Federation, we remain deeply committed to ensure that our member schools offer better worker conditions in accordance with the law, we ask for common sense to prevail. This, in the light of the fact that this protest was not held directly to address workers conditions but because the Union is stating there was no communication.”

Source: The Malta Independent

Updated 17:10

