Malta: FELTOM defends language schools’ precautions after students test positive for Covid-19

The Federation of English Language Teaching Organisations Malta (FELTOM) has defended the measures taken by the schools it represents in the wake of revelations that a number of students have tested positive for Covid-19; but strongly condemned the union that made the news public for its behaviour.

FELTOM said that it was treating the present situation “with extreme seriousness and caution,” and that schools were being asked to follow strict guidelines and protocols.

Consequently, FELTOM joined many other individuals and organisations in calling for a stop to all forms of mass gatherings, deeming their encouragement as “outright irresponsible and short-sighted.”

Source: Newsbook

Updated 17:35

