Malta: Father accused of killing his son in Għaxaq

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon identifies the man accused of killing his son on Friday in Għaxaq as Salvu Dalli, known as ‘Danger Man’. The paper says that there is a history of fighting and disagreements between the father and son.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leadership hopeful Bernard Grech who wrote on Facebook that political parties are instruments for the common good and that the Nationalist Party should respond to the aspirations of people.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...

Related