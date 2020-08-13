Malta: Family of murdered accountant say they were discriminated against by the state

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports that the relatives of Lino Cauchi who was killed in the early 1980s filed a judicial protest in court arguing that they were discriminated against by the government when it did not investigate the case.

Another story quotes Opposition Finance Minister Mario de Marco who, in reaction to the testimony by Edward Scicluna on Wednesday, said that the Finance Minister had repeated opportunities to distance himself from Joseph Muscat, but did not.

