Malta: Fall in domestic tourism in 2019

There were 237,237 domestic tourists in 2019, a drop pf 3.4 percent compared with the previous year according to figures by the National Statistics Office. More than nine in ten domestic tourists travelled from Malta to Gozo and Maltese residents accounted to 54 percent of all tourism to the Gozo region during 2019.

At the same time, however, domestic tourism by Malta residents to Gozo registered a decrease of 5.2 percent from 2018. In contrast, domestic tourists travelling the other way increased by nearly 20 percent in the same period, totalling just under 22,000 visitors.

More than two-fifths of domestic tourists were in the 25-44 age bracket while those aged 45-64 formed the second-biggest group: over a quarter of the total. Nevertheless, the number of visitors in both age groups registered a decline from the year before, with a decrease of 7.3 percent among those aged 25-44 and 7.6 percent among those aged 45-64.

On the other hand, domestic tourism among those aged 15-24 grew by 7.6 percent and by 7.1 percent among those aged 65 and over.

