Malta: Failure to exhibit phone tap warrants in Daphne case may compromise evidence legality, court warns

Failure to exhibit phone tapping warrants against George Degiorgio could have consequences on the legality of evidence at a later stage, the Constitutional Court has warned.

Degiorgio is one of three alleged hitmen – the others being his brother Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat – in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder plot.

However, the Constitutional Court dismissed Degiorgio’s appeal to order the warrants exhibited in the criminal case, insisting it had no such power but warned of the legal consequences if the warrants are not presented as evidence.

Updated 16:50

