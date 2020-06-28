Malta: ‘Everyone has a responsibility to help clear Malta’s name from corruption’ – Adrian Delia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Everyone has a responsibility to help clear Malta’s name from corruption and “we must come together as a nation so that we can shoulder this responsibility together,” Opposition leader Adrian Delia said during his speech on Sunday.

On Thursday, the PN announced that it reviewed and amended its statute, which “is expected to open a new chapter in the PN’s history.”

Source: The Malta Independent

Updated 17:00

Like this: Like Loading...

Related