Malta: EU warns of risk of syringe shortages for possible COVID-19 vaccine

30th July 2020
The European Union has warned member states of the risk of shortages of syringes, wipes and protective gear needed for potential mass vaccinations against COVID-19 and urged them to consider joint procurement, according to an EU document.

“COVID-19 vaccines, once developed, may come without syringes and other items,” the EU Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, told health experts from European countries at a meeting last week, according to a summary report on its website.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 17:45

