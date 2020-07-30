Malta: EU warns of risk of syringe shortages for possible COVID-19 vaccine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Union has warned member states of the risk of shortages of syringes, wipes and protective gear needed for potential mass vaccinations against COVID-19 and urged them to consider joint procurement, according to an EU document.

“COVID-19 vaccines, once developed, may come without syringes and other items,” the EU Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, told health experts from European countries at a meeting last week, according to a summary report on its website.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 17:45

