Malta: EU to give €22 million for Malta’s second largest environmental project

The EU will be providing funds of around twenty-two (22) million euro for a project which aims at drastically reducing emissions in the Grand Harbour.

Described as the second largest environmental project in Malta with an investment of fifty (50) million euro, all vessels which enter the Grand Harbour, particularly cruise liners, will be switching off all engines once entering the harbour and will receive their energy from shore to sea.

