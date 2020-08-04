Malta: EU leaders call for Malta Agreement revision

4th August 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports that EU ministers have discussed the recent rise in migration into Europe and said that the Malta Agreement about sharing of arriving immigrants reached in 2019 is not working. They called for it to be updated.

Another story says that current and former PN officials have come out to defend MP Jason Azzopardi after Yorgen Fenech’s mother published a photo on Facebook showing the MP at her son’s wedding in 2009.

