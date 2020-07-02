Malta: Equality Bill stifles fundamental right to freedom of religion – Church schools

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Church Schools Association, the Secretariat for Catholic Education and the Council of Major Religious Superiors, together with representatives of parent organisations whose children attend Church schools, expressed their serious reservations on the draft Equality Law which is currently being discussed in Parliament.

“Should this draft law not be amended, Catholic educators can be asked to promote values which go against their conscience,” they warned.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 17:35

