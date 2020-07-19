Malta: Equal trust in Adrian Delia and Therese Comodini Cachia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today publishes survey results showing that Therese Comodini Cachia’s current trust rating among PN voters stands at 31 percent, similar to leader Adrian Delia at 32.7 percent. Nationally, both enjoy a rating of 13 percent.

Another story says that PN members seeking to oust Adrian Delia from leadership are mulling another vote of confidence in the General Council. Two possible courses of action are through a petition signed by 150 members or through a request by the executive committee.

