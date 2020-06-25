Thu. Jun 25th, 2020

Malta: Engineers file court protest attacking composition of Engineering Profession Board

25th June 2020
The union representing Malta’s engineering profession, the Malta Association of Professional Engineers (MAPE), has filed a judicial protest this morning, attacking the composition of the Engineering Profession Board as illegal, after the board members’ appointments were extended by government fiat instead of honouring the legal requirement that an election be held.

Source: The Malta Independent

Updated 16:45pm

