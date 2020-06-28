Malta: Enemalta says it paid €2.977m for Montenegro wind farm and not the reported €10.3m

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Enemalta stated it initiated an internal investigation and is also fully collaborating with the police in connection with reports on the Mozura wind farms project.

In a statement on the social media, Enemalta said it was never informed with the alleged transactions between Cifidex and 17 Black with company directors committed to fully assist authorities and investigations.

Enemalta further stated that it was informed by the Government that in March 2014, the Government and Shanghai Electric Power reached an agreement on joint collaboration and to identify projects in connection with renewable energy in the European region. The Mozura wind farm project was among many projects identified as having a potential.

Source: TVM

Updated 16:55

Like this: Like Loading...

Related