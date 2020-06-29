Malta: Enemalta refuses freedom of information request on direct order

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that a freedom of information request into a direct order given by Enemalta to local company Beat Ltd. was turned down by the energy company. Beat Ltd. is owned by David Galea, who was tasked with drafting contracts that were subject to an investigation.

Another story quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who said he had no intention of expelling Joseph Muscat from the parliamentary group. He drew a contract between the former prime minister and Konrad Mizzi who was named in the Panama Papers leaks.

