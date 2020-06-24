Malta: Enemalta investigating Montenegro deal

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today quotes a statement by Enemalta which rejects allegations that the company had any prior knowledge of 17 Black’s involvement in the Montenegro wind farm deal. The energy company said that an internal probe has been initiated.

Another story reveals that a magisterial inquiry has been launched into claims made by state witness Melvin Fenech that businessman Yorgen Fenech made payments to Opposition Leader Adrian Delia to prevent David Casa’s re-election in 2019.

The paper quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela after the removal of Konrad Mizzi from the party’s parliamentary group. Abela said that his predecessor paid a political price for not acting against Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri.

