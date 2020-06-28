Malta: Enemalta denies paying €10 million for Mozura project

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday speaks to Enemalta representatives who defended the price paid for shares in a Montenegro wind farm which, the company insisted, was €3 million not €10 million.

Another story carries an interview with the new bishop for Gozo Anton Teuma who said that there will be no tolerance for cases of abuse by clergy and anyone found guilty of misconduct will have to answer for their acts.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...

Related