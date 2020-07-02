Malta: Employers’ body warns about grey-listing threat

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon picks up comments by Employers’ Association president Doris Sammut Bonnici who said that Malta should never have found itself risking grey-listing by Moneyvay. She warned that the consequences would be as devastating as the Covid-19 crisis.

The paper quotes Judge Joseph Said Pullicino who asked former Economic Crimes Unit Head Ian Abdilla whether he was instructed in writing by the Attorney General that Panama Papers investigations would create unrest in the country.

