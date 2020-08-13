Malta: Edward Scicluna says ministers disagreed with Muscat over Mizzi

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent follows the testimony of Finance Minister Edward Scicluna in the Caruana Galizia public inquiry during which he said that the Cabinet of Ministers had advised former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to fire Konrad Mizzi over the Panama scandal.

The paper also reports that 13 new Covid-19 cases were linked to clusters at Mount Carmel hospital, the Jurassic Park filming crew, and the Balzan football nursery. There are currently 486 active cases.

