Malta: Education Minister committed to reopening of schools

The Independent asks Education Minister Owen Bonnici about plans for reopening of schools in September. Bonnici said that the government’s priority is to make classes safe enough to welcome students again.

The paper quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that economic development should improve people’s life. During a special cabinet meeting he said that the government is rebuilding the economic model based on quality of life.

